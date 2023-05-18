A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Serbians turned over 13,500 guns to government

Now their president is threatening 'repressive measures'

Published May 18, 2023 at 4:07pm
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:07pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has threatened “repressive measures” to bring gun owners to heel amidst a so-called amnesty which has already seen around 13,500 weapons turned over to the state.

Vucic, who vowed to see through an “almost complete disarming” of the Serbian public after consecutive mass shootings killed 17 people at a school and a trio of villages on May 3rd and May 4th, warned of a crackdown once the amnesty ends in early June.

“After June 8th, the state will respond with repressive measures and punishments will be very strict,” the Serbian Progressive Party leader said. “What does anyone need an automatic weapon for? Or all these guns?”

Read the full story ›

