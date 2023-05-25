Shocking details from New York's largest migrant hotel: drunk children, violence, guns, drugs

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – During an exclusive TPUSA sit-down interview with a whistleblower who worked at the largest migrant hotel in New York City, he revealed that almost 5,000 migrants are currently staying a block away from Times Square, causing havoc for surrounding businesses and allowing children to drink alcohol while receiving millions of dollars in free benefits.

Carlos Arrellano, a whistleblower who worked at the largest migrant hotel in New York, is coming forward to blow the whistle after witnessing what he calls “the worst situation” he’s ever seen.

“I’ve been doing this for five years, and in my five years, this has been the worst experience by far,” Arrellano explains. “The city of New York does not know what they’re doing and it’s only going to get worse from here.”

