Shocking video: Maricopa County officials suspected of reprogramming election machines

(POTUS TOAST) – According to a video that has been released by an undisclosed source, Maricopa County officials allegedly tampered with the voting machines by reprogramming them on three different dates; October 14th, 17th, and 18th. The supposed purpose of this tampering was to cause 59% of the machines to fail when Republican voters would use them on Election Day in 2022. Recently obtained records reveal that Maricopa County conducted “secret” Logic and Accuracy testing on October 14th without following the legally required public notice, after the required test on October 11th.

Kari Lake’s attorney, Kurt Olsen, believes that the reprogramming of Maricopa County’s machines after certification is evidence that supports their claim of a rigged election. The machines failed to on Election Day, causing long lines, wait times, and disenfranchisement of Republican voters who turned out three times as much as Democrats.

According to this video, Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett made a statement under oath declaring, “Beginning on October 14th and occurring through October 18th, Maricopa County installed the new memory cards that had the certified Election Program. Due to the reformatting, the logs from the memory cards would have a start date of either October 14, 17, or 18.”

