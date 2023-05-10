A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Single greatest weapon against religion': Expert sounds alarm on AI

'The left despises the whole idea of a higher being that sets standards of right and wrong'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2023 at 6:14pm
(Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- As warnings about artificial intelligence abound, an expert with the Media Research Center, a conservative content analysis group, believes religious liberty could be in peril.

“The [political] left controls AI, and the left is going to what the left wants to do,” Dan Schneider, vice-president of the Media Research Center Free Speech America, told Fox News. “The left despises the whole idea of a higher being that sets standards of right and wrong.”

Schneider believes the left sees faith as an “engine that has destroyed different societies and peoples throughout history,” and will, as a result, use such technologies to crack down on religion.

