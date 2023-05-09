Sister of lockdown queen Gretchen Whitmer runs for Congress against GOP incumbent

By Arjun Singh

Liz Gereghty, the sister of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, announced Tuesday that she’s running for Congress in 2024 against a Republican incumbent, who himself defeated a high-profile Democrat during the midterm elections.

Gereghty, Whitmer’s younger sister, posted a campaign video on YouTube announcing that she was running to represent New York’s 17th District against Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, a freshmen congressman. Lawler defeated former Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, who also served as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair, in November’s midterm elections, an upset win that removed a top Democratic lawmaker from Congress.

“When reproductive rights are getting rolled back in state after state, and schools have to take money from books and spend it on bulletproof glass…something’s gotten way off track,” said Gereghty in her video. Her comments refer to several Republican-led states passing laws restricting abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court as well as recent mass shootings at schools across the country.

Gereghty has served as a trustee of the Katonah–Lewisboro School Board in Westchester County, New York, since 2019, according to the board’s website. She also ran a store called “Pop Katonah” that sold nifty goods for young adults and teenagers with left-wing political themes, according to her LinkedIn page and the store’s Instagram page.

Gereghty’s opponent, Lawler, defeated Maloney by a margin of less than 1% in November’s midterms. The seat was contested per new boundaries following New York State’s congressional redistricting in 2022, with Maloney controversially displacing former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who represented the former 17th district, to run in the seat.

“What Sean Patrick Maloney did was bullsh**. That should have been Mondaire’s seat,” said Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York, a member of the left-wing “Squad” who represents nearby Yonkers, to Politico. Speaking of Gereghty, he said, “I didn’t even know [Whitmer’s] sister lived in the district…and I don’t know many people who know her.”

Jones is likely to also announce a bid for the seat, per Politico, setting up a primary contest between him and Gereghty.

In a statement, the National Republican Congressional Committee wrote that “We invite more Democrats to join in the race to the Left as they have to answer for their lack of solutions to rising inflation, rising crime and a porous open border,” noting that Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City was busing illegal immigrants from the city to Rockland County, which is within the 17th district.

Gereghty, Lawler, Jones and Maloney have been contacted for a comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

