Soros-backed prosecutor resigns amid pressure from state attorney general

Accused of neglecting her duties

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 4, 2023 at 6:14pm
Kimberly Gardner (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Thursday that she is resigning from her position effective June 1.

Gardner announced her resignation in a letter sent to Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO), in which she said it "has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the City of St. Louis."

"The most powerful weapon I have to fight back against these outsiders stealing your voices and your rights is to step back. I took this job to serve the people of the City of St. Louis, and that still my North star. And so, it is with a heavy heart but steadfast resolve that I am resigning my position as your Circuit Attorney, effective June 1st," Gardner said in the letter.

