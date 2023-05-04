Soros-backed prosecutor resigns amid pressure from state attorney general

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Thursday that she is resigning from her position effective June 1.

Gardner announced her resignation in a letter sent to Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO), in which she said it "has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the City of St. Louis."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The most powerful weapon I have to fight back against these outsiders stealing your voices and your rights is to step back. I took this job to serve the people of the City of St. Louis, and that still my North star. And so, it is with a heavy heart but steadfast resolve that I am resigning my position as your Circuit Attorney, effective June 1st," Gardner said in the letter.

TRENDING: ACLU tells school board it has a 'legal obligation' to conceal students' gender transitions

Read the full story ›