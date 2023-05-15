S&P 500 closes higher as debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington are set to resume

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose slightly to start the week Monday as traders assessed ongoing debt ceiling negotiations.

The broader index traded 0.3% higher to 4136.28. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a five-day losing streak, gaining 47.98 points, or 0.14%, to 33,348.60. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.66% to 12,365.21.

In focus for investors were debt ceiling talks, which were postponed to this week from Friday. President Joe Biden is expected to host top congressional leaders on Tuesday.

