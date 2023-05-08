S&P 500 ends little changed as investors look ahead to key inflation reports

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 closed near the flat line on Monday as investors looked ahead to pivotal inflation readings, including April’s consumer price index report.

The broad market index was little changed with a small gain of 0.05%, ending the session at 4,138.12. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%, closing at 12,256.92. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 55.69 points, or 0.17%, to end at 33,618.69.

“At first glance, markets appear to be assuming a more tepid approach on Monday as they digest everything we learned last week, contemplate emerging tail risks, and prepare for more data later this week,” according to the Goldman Sachs trading desk. “A look beneath the surface reveals a bit more agitation than that first glance might reveal.”

