Speaker McCarthy says student loan payment pause 'gone' under debt ceiling deal

(USA TODAY) – The debt ceiling deal finalized between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday would reinstate student loan payments and the accrual of interest in late August.

"The pause is gone within 60 days of this being signed," McCarthy said on Fox News, though the legislation, as with existing plans to sunset the pause, actually stipulates a timeline of 60 days after June 30. "So that is another victory because that brings in $5 billion each month to the American public."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Biden-McCarthy deal would suspend the debt limit until January 2025. The plan now heads to Congress for a vote.

TRENDING: The Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil

Read the full story ›