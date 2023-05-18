State Department adds mandatory pronouns on official email

(TODD STARNES) – The Biden State Department added mandatory pronouns to official emails Thursday and is misgendering people, according to an Associated Press reporter.

AP diplomatic writer Matt Lee asked State Department spokesman Vedant Patel about adding mandatory pronouns to the “from” line on all State emails.

Lee pointed out it is not an optional thing and many men were identified as women and women identified as men.

