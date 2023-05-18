A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State Department adds mandatory pronouns on official email

'This is not an optional thing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:16pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(TODD STARNES) – The Biden State Department added mandatory pronouns to official emails Thursday and is misgendering people, according to an Associated Press reporter.

AP diplomatic writer Matt Lee asked State Department spokesman Vedant Patel about adding mandatory pronouns to the “from” line on all State emails.

Lee pointed out it is not an optional thing and many men were identified as women and women identified as men.

Read the full story ›

