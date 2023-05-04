State harasses farm owner who refused to sell to CCP-linked company

The state of Michigan has targeted with investigation the owner of a horse farm who refused to sell to a Chinese Communist Party-linked company that proposed a battery plant nearby – a project that state officials had promoted, offered to fund and badly wanted.

A posting revealed Lori Brock, owner of Majestic Friesians Horse Farm in Big Rapids, was being investigated for runoff from her property into waterways.

She described that as nonsensical.

"For 20 horses on 150 acres, there's no way I'm in violation of anything."

Brock had refused to sell to Gotion, a company that, she said, lied about its ties to Communist China.

Then she held an anti-Gotion rally at her farm.

Her problem, of course, is that the governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is all for the battery plant and the state expects to contribute millions of dollars to the project.

And Whitmer's attorney general, Dana Nessel, is overseeing the investigation into the alleged manure runoff from the farm.

The report said Brock, who built the farm 13 years ago and has never before had any issues, believes that the complaint is just "harassment."

Gotion is a subsidiary of the Chinese company Guoxuan High-Tech Co. and it wants to build the massive plant to make batteries.

Whitmer had bragged last fall of the plans for the plant, shortly after losing a massive electric-vehicle plant expansion opportunity when Ford revealed plans to building EV plants elsewhere.

That was a "huge embarrassment" to Whitmer, who "was left flat-footed when it was revealed she had no idea of Ford’s $11.4 billion plan to build their new electric vehicles in facilities located in Tennessee and Kentucky," the report said.

Brock continued, "My farm is pristine, and I’m not worried one bit because we’re not doing anything to endanger anything."

"They’re [Gotion] absolutely cannibalizing all the land near us and are scaring people into selling their property,” said Brock. “I don’t believe in bullies, and I will never, ever sell to them. They’d be the last person in this world that I’d ever sell my property to.

"I’ve lived in this community for 40 years. There are some things that money can’t buy. And if I gave into them, it would be showing my daughters that you give into bullies, and I’ve raised my daughters to stand up and be tough and never give into bullies."

