State kills funding for institute launched by infamous 'sexual pervert'

Lawmakers in Indiana have killed state tax funding for the institute launched by the late Alfred Kinsey, who used sex convicts and pedophiles to fabricate studies that he claimed showed children are sexual from birth.

Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver, whose organization commented on the vote in Indiana, said, "Alfred Kinsey was a sexual pervert whose unscientific propaganda exploited women and harmed children. Kinsey should have been prosecuted for the vile abuse of children he catalogued in Table 34 of his first book published in 1948. His work is indefensible. Indiana University should disassociate itself from anything related to Alfred Kinsey."

The Liberty Counsel report said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed a two-year budget bill which includes the defunding of Indiana University’s sexual research institute started by Kinsey.

"The methods Kinsey used were unethical, including sexual experiments and abuse on infants, and the statistically and scientifically fraudulent 'data' is derived from serial child rapists, sex offenders, prisoners, prostitutes, pedophiles, and pederasts," Liberty Counsel's report said.

TRENDING: Obama is the REAL 'big guy' ... and committed treason

HB 1001 specifies that taxpayer funds "may not be used to pay for the administration, operation, or programs of the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction."

The decision came about after Rep. Lorissa Sweet introduced an amendment several weeks ago to defund the center, which was launched by Kinsey in 1947.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is Alfred Kinsey a sexual pervert? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report noted the House voted 53-34 to block state funding of the Kinsey Institute.

"By limiting the funding to Kinsey Institute through Indiana University’s tax dollars, we can be assured that we are not funding ongoing research committed by crimes," Sweet said at the time. "By doing such dastardly experiments on children, Kinsey ‘determined’ that children are sexual from birth, which is why our society now sexually exploits children at very young ages."

Among Kinsey's more egregious actions was that he used the journal of a child rapist "to record the rape of 196 children, which he referred to as 'pre-adolescent sex play.'"

While he admitted the children suffered "violent convulsions" and were "sobbing" during the attacks, he claimed the victims enjoyed the experiences, the report said.

The late Dr. Judith Reisman was a visiting professor at Liberty University School of Law and documented the criminal abuse of more than 300 infants and children in the production of Kinsey’s research. These children were ages two months to 15 years, the report said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!