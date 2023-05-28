State pounces on Christian students, now faces serious music

The state of Minnesota has moved to discriminate against Christian schools by excluding them from a program allowing high-school students to take college courses.

And it's getting sued.

An announcement from Becket, which fights in the courts for religious rights across America, said a group of Christian parents and schools is suing the state over its Post Secondary Enrollment Options program.

For decades, that's allowed high-school students to take college courses and get credit.

TRENDING: Joe's escalator

However, leftists in the state government changed the rules to discriminate against several Christian schools – and Christian students who want to go there and get a head start on their education.

"They are unable to do so, however, because Minnesota has removed religious schools’ eligibility in the program if they require a statement of faith from students," Beckett explained.

The organization explained Melinda and Mark Loe, and Dawn Erickson are parents in Minnesota. Their older children have used their PSEO funds at two outstanding Christian schools – the University of Northwestern-St. Paul and Crown College – that uphold their religious values. "Their current high-school-aged children are now being barred from the schools of their choice because of Minnesota’s new ban on colleges with statements of faith," Becket said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Do most educators in government schools today have a hatred toward Christianity? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (27 Votes) 7% (2 Votes)

It is the far-left governor of the far-left state, Tim Walz, who signed into state law the discrimination against Christians.

"Minnesota’s sudden change to the law hurts students who want to attend schools that uphold their religious values – schools that have attracted thousands of Minnesota high-school students over the past three and a half decades," Becket reported.

The plaintiffs are asking a federal court to strike the new discrimination.

"Minnesota cannot deny religious students the learning environments they prefer just because they are religious, nor can they exclude schools from participating in the program because of the schools’ religious practice. The Supreme Court has consistently and recently affirmed that public benefits that are open to private secular organizations must also be open to religious ones. "

A statement from Mark and Melinda Loe said, "The PSEO program guarantees all students equal opportunity to pursue excellent academics at a school of their choice. It gave our older children a head start on college in Christ-centered communities at Northwestern and Crown. All we want is for the rest of our children to have the same opportunity to be educated in an environment consistent with their religious beliefs."

Crown President Andrew Denton said, "For over 100 years, Crown College has remained a boldly Christian college dedicated to our mission to provide a biblically based education. The First Amendment protects our current and future PSEO students’ right to participate in PSEO without abandoning our faith. "

Becket lawyer Diana Thomson added, "Minnesota politicians just slammed the door on thousands of kids in their state who want to get a head start on college, all because the schools they want to attend share their religious beliefs."

The complaint explains that schools "can apply almost any admissions criteria and still accept PSEO students," and in that context, "Crown and Northwestern have always asked that all students in their on-campus programs share their Christian beliefs."

However, if they ask students to have a faith statement now, they are targeted by the state for exclusion, it explains.

"Minnesota knowingly excluded Crown and Northwestern from the PSEO program because of their religious beliefs, even after being warned this was unconstitutional."

It noted that the Supreme Court over recent years "has three times held that once a state opens funding private institutions, the First Amendment's Free Exercise Clause forbids excluding participants based on their religion or their religious use of the funds."

In fact, the high court said in Trinity Lutheran, excluding religious communities from such programs is "odious to our Constitution ... and cannot stand."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].