State's 159-year-old abortion ban gets support from key legal team

A key legal team that fights for religious rights and against LGBT ideologies and the killing of the unborn through abortion has told a court one state's 159-year-old ban on the procedures should be the law today.

"Abortion harms women physically and emotionally and kills defenseless children in the womb," explained Liberty Counsel's Mat Staver.

"Abortion is also a tool of modern-day eugenics rooted in racism to eliminate certain races and people. Arizona’s pre-Roe abortion ban will protect countless women and innocent unborn lives. The people of Arizona deserve to have their laws enforced and now it’s up to the Arizona Supreme Court to do the right thing and protect virtually all unborn life in the state."

Staver's organization, Liberty Counsel, says it has filed a friend-of-the-court with the Arizona Supreme Court in a case where Planned Parenthood, the biggest player in America's abortion industry, is insisting that a state law be thrown out.

That still-existing law, from 1864 during the Civil War, bans abortions, except for life-threatening emergencies.

It had been blocked by the faulty 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe. But when that precedent fell last year, the fight moved into Arizona's courts over the historic law.

An obstetrician, Dr. Eric Hazelrigg, has been appointed guardian ad litem to argue for the lives of the unborn in the case, and has petitioned the Arizona Supreme Court to recognize the law, not a more recent ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

Liberty Counsel's recommendations, filed on behalf of the Arizona Life Coalition, the Frederick Douglass Foundation and the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, point out the overwhelming influence of eugenics – the failed idea that some races are more desirable than others – on the abortion industry.

"Abortion is the modern-day offspring of eugenics. Margaret Sanger and the early abortion movement promoted abortion to reduce populations they considered lesser than white or fully able Americans…Now, the abortion industry denies that all human beings have inherent value and dignity bestowed on them by their Creator, and has indisputably targeted black, Hispanic, and disabled communities for reduction," they organization said.

"For 50 years, Margaret Sanger, a nurse and activist, worked to open contraception clinics in minority neighborhoods and her efforts eventually evolved into the Planned Parenthood movement. Sanger shared the same worldview of eugenics as Charles Darwin and Adolf Hitler, and she saw abortion as tools to help accomplish population control and to weed out the 'undesirable' races and people to evolve a better human race."

The legal team pointed out that the abortion movement from its outset has targeted the unborn in the minority communities.

And, it said, Planned Parenthood "has continued its founder Margaret Sanger’s legacy of eliminating or preventing unborn children based on race, sex, and disability."

"The links between abortion and racist eugenics are manifold. In promoting birth control, Sanger advanced a 'Negro Project,' gave a speech to the Ku Klux Klan, and advocated eugenic breeding for 'the gradual suppression, elimination and eventual extinction, of defective stocks—those human weeds which threaten the blooming of the finest flowers of American civilization.' She personally set up birth-control facilities in minority communities," Liberty Counsel said.

Today Planned Parenthood has intentionally located 86% of its abortion clinics in or near minority neighborhoods in the 25 U.S. counties with the most abortions, it said.

It said the later provision allowing many abortion actually is "in direct conflict with the Arizona Constitution’s guarantee of the right to life."

