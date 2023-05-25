States sending troops after Biden fails to secure southern border

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Govs. Bill Lee of Tennessee and Jim Pillen of Nebraska are sending state authorities to the southern border to assist the state of Texas, their offices announced this week.

Lee is sending troops from the Tennessee National Guard, and Pillen will deploy Nebraska state troopers to help address the surge in illegal immigration and drug smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Republican governors met with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently to discuss the Lone Star State’s plan to secure the southern border after Title 42, the Trump-era expulsion order, ended on May 11.

TRENDING: Russian draft dodgers punch transgender card

Tennessee will deploy 100 national guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border, Lee announced in a statement. “The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are always ready to serve their country anywhere, anytime,” Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, said in a statement on Thursday.

“These troops are a capable contingent that will continue our long-standing tradition of responding to the call to aid our fellow Americans. The Tennessee National Guard is proud to serve and support our state partners in safeguarding the United States along the U.S. Southern border,” Ross added.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Pillen blamed Biden for the situation at the southern border, in a statement announcing his decision to deploy state troopers to Texas. “Our nation has a serious and unchecked threat on its hands following President Biden’s decision to end Title 42,” Pillen said.

Is Biden deliberately failing to secure the southern border? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Nebraska is committed to using every tool in its tool box to help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border. Illegal immigration hurts our nation’s security, undermines the rule of law, and threatens the wellbeing of our state,” Pillen added.

Nebraska will send troopers who are experienced drone operators to assist authorities already deployed to the southern border by Abbott. “Our team of drone operators will provide valuable assistance to our law enforcement partners in Texas as they work to keep communities safe at the border,” Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “Our team is eager to join troopers from several other states answering Texas’ call for assistance.”

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president in 2024, also recently deployed law enforcement resources from his state to Texas.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!