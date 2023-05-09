Stocks close lower as investors eye inflation data, White House meeting on debt ceiling

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors readied for key inflation reports due later in the week and progress on the U.S. debt limit.

The S&P 500 pulled back by 0.46% to 4,119.17, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6% to 12,179.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat with a 0.17% decline at 33,561.81.

President Joe Biden is hosting a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Tuesday afternoon. Both sides have cautioned that the meeting is simply a chance to have a conversation, with definitive progress on raising the debt limit unlikely. Biden and McCarthy remain at odds over the House Speaker’s demand that a deal on raising the debt ceiling be tied to spending cuts. Biden maintains raising the debt ceiling is non-negotiable.

