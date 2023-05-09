A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks close lower as investors eye inflation data, White House meeting on debt ceiling

'No one is doubting that bank stress won't be going away as lending conditions continue to tighten'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2023 at 4:16pm
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors readied for key inflation reports due later in the week and progress on the U.S. debt limit.

The S&P 500 pulled back by 0.46% to 4,119.17, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6% to 12,179.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat with a 0.17% decline at 33,561.81.

President Joe Biden is hosting a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Tuesday afternoon. Both sides have cautioned that the meeting is simply a chance to have a conversation, with definitive progress on raising the debt limit unlikely. Biden and McCarthy remain at odds over the House Speaker’s demand that a deal on raising the debt ceiling be tied to spending cuts. Biden maintains raising the debt ceiling is non-negotiable.

