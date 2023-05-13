A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Student op-ed says poor women should choose abortion

Calls it 'responsible' choice

WND News Services
Published May 13, 2023
(Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Indiana University senior Jared Quigg has previously said people should read Karl Marx, but maybe he needs to read Jonathan Swift himself.

Quigg’s Mother’s Day themed opinion piece in the student newspaper argued that the “responsible” thing for pregnant women in poverty to do is to have an abortion.

The socialist student said this is the right thing to do given problems in the cost of delivering a baby and maternal mortality rates.

