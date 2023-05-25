Super Typhoon Mawar hits Guam as Category 4 storm

(NBC NEWS) – Super Typhoon Mawar hit Guam as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rain and marking the strongest storm to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in decades.

Mawar was passing through the Rota channel clipping the northern part of Guam before 9 p.m. local time, with warnings in effect for winds of 115 mph or greater until 10:45 p.m. for tornado-like damage, the National Weather Service in Guam said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The typhoon’s eye wall passed over the northern tip of Guam around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening with 145 mph winds, the agency said.

TRENDING: 'Fired immediately': DeSantis pledges to axe FBI director, clean house in DOJ

Read the full story ›