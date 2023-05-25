A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Super Typhoon Mawar hits Guam as Category 4 storm

Fierce winds knock out power to thousands

Published May 25, 2023 at 6:22pm
(NBC NEWS) – Super Typhoon Mawar hit Guam as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rain and marking the strongest storm to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in decades.

Mawar was passing through the Rota channel clipping the northern part of Guam before 9 p.m. local time, with warnings in effect for winds of 115 mph or greater until 10:45 p.m. for tornado-like damage, the National Weather Service in Guam said.

The typhoon’s eye wall passed over the northern tip of Guam around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening with 145 mph winds, the agency said.

Read the full story ›

