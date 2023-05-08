SUV driver who plowed through crowd of 18 pedestrians identified

(ONE AMERICA NEWS) -- Authorities have identified George Alvarez as the driver suspected of ramming an SUV into a crowd of pedestrians at a bus stop outside of a migrant center in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday.

In a news conference, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said that the 34-year-old had run a red light, and lost control of his Land Rover, which rolled on to its side, before plowing over 18 people outside the Brownsville Ozanam Center. Out of the 18, eight of them were killed.

According to the shelter’s director, roughly 20 to 25 refugees were waiting on the sidewalk when police first learned of the collision at around 8:30 a.m. local time.

