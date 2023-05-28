'YOU take YOUR seat': Media finally show Biden cheat sheets

We know now how Joe Biden, beleaguered with the publicly evident early symptoms of dementia, combined with his career-long record of mental and verbal stumbles, bumbles and mistakes, stays as close as he does to the behavior expected of a president.

Cheat sheets.

A commentary from Samantha Chang at the Western Journal notes they were revealed on a recent "Fox & Friends Weekend" with Pete Hegseth and Will Cain.

Reviewed were the detail instructions prepared by staff for Biden to "spell out where he is, who he's supposed to talk to, what he's supposed to say and where he's supposed to sit."

TRENDING: Joe's escalator

Chang found they allow Biden's "trainwreck presidency" to be "lurching onward."

Exposing Joe Biden's cheat sheet: "It says, 'You introduce yourself.' Always YOU in capital letters."pic.twitter.com/UMlfSU2XDC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 22, 2023

The commentary cited the evidence from the cheat sheets and described how they "appear to be written for either a clueless child or an oblivious elderly person."

Would the national media crucify Donald Trump or any Republican president as a dunderheaded fool if he used such cheat sheets? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (268 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

Citing instructions from the recent G-7 Summit, Cain said Biden "had what amounted to a full transcript for the speech he gave."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Cain explained, "As you can see on his sheet of paper, it’s fully laid out, 'Thank you, Fumio, for hosting us here in your hometown of Hiroshima. All of us gathered around this table are not only the closest of allies — we’re the engines of global economic growth.'"

The commentary explained Hegseth cited the absurdity of an American president needing to be told that the U.S. and Japan now are allies.

Chang wrote, "According to Cain, 'perhaps the most egregious cheat sheet' was from an April 26 news conference in which the octogenarian was given an itemized list of pre-screened softball questions from pre-selected reporters."

He explained, "This showed that he had pre-knowledge, he had pre-screened and knew what the questions would be coming into that press conference."

One instruction sheet actually reminds him he's in the Oval Office, "in case he doesn't know where he is," Hegseth said.

And from a November 2022 Group of 20 meeting were instructions: "YOU will sit at the center, front tables alongside [Indonesian] President [Joko] Widodo and [ European Commission] President [Ursula] von der Leyen. … YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes)."

They've even included basics such as sit down.

From a June 2022 meeting, his detailed instructions were: "YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants … YOU take YOUR seat."

Chang noted it's actually not unusual for public figures to use index cards at various events, "But Biden has been a politician for half a century, including two terms as U.S. vice president. During the past 50 years, he has given countless speeches, met numerous heads of state and traveled extensively on the public dime. He should not require such detailed instructions for every event, including those in his own office."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].