Target CEO: 'Violent' incidents in our stores, and it's costing us millions

'Beyond safety concerns, worsening shrink rates are putting significant pressure on our financial results'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:10am
(YAHOO FINANCE) -- Target has become a target for major thefts, and it's taking a huge chunk out of profits.

The retailer estimated in its earnings release Wednesday that inventory shrinkage — mostly the theft of merchandise — would clip profits by a whopping $500 million this year. Factoring in an about $700 million profit hit from inventory shrinkage in 2022, Target is on pace to see $1.2 billion in profits go up in smoke, due primarily to organized retail crime.

Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell says the problem is getting worse, is nationwide, and across various merchandise departments.

