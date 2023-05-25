Target and the Dodgers put Budweiser to shame

I can't wait to go a week or a month or – who could imagine? – a year without writing a single article on LGBTQ+ activism. I imagine you can't wait to go a week or month or year without reading another article on the subject either. But here we are in 2023 in the midst of a cultural implosion, and common sense, decency, the fear of God and a deep love for people cause me to cry out. Again.

In the aftermath of the Los Angeles Dodgers reinviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag team to their June Pride Night celebration, CatholicVote opined on Twitter, "The @Dodgers have instantly become the @budlight of baseball."

But this is a gross understatement. The Dodgers have gone far beyond Bud Light, which has reportedly lost billions of dollars after making Dylan Mulvaney (a male) into an online poster girl.

In the case of Budweiser, the backlash began after "Mulvaney posted a video on the app of specialty Bud Light cans that had [his] picture on them. The firestorm that erupted and boycott of the brand have left Anheuser-Busch sales in smoldering ashes. The company's stock value has also taken a blow, and two of the executives that were behind the attempt to widen Bud Light's appeal have been put on leave."

In the case of the Dodgers, after initially disinviting the Jesus-mocking, Mary-mocking, Catholic-mocking "Sisters" in the light of Catholic protests, the Dodgers reinvited them when other LGBTQ+ groups threatened to drop out. And they had the gall to do this in the name of diversity. (What else is new when it comes to LGBTQ+ doublespeak?)

Their official statement reads more like satire than reality. But it is every bit real.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities [translation: After listening carefully to LGBTQ+ activists and their allies and utterly scorning the voices of concerned Catholics and other Christian conservatives], honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [yes, I told you this read like satire], members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families." [Missing sentence, but implied: "As for the countless Christian fans we have offended, especially Catholic fans, to hell with you."]

The statement also praised the "Sisters" for "the lifesaving work they have done tirelessly for decades," singling them out for a special award.

And it closed with this: "In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family." [Translation: We will continue to ignore and even scorn those members of the Dodgers family who, by their traditional Christian beliefs and morality, are beyond the pale of our definition of "diversity."]

As for the "Sisters," whatever "lifesaving" work they may do, their name and their nun-mocking outfits are quite intentional. As noted by Catholic League President Bill Donohue, "These homosexual bigots are known for simulating sodomy while dressed as nuns. They like to feature a 'Condom Savior Mass,' one that describes how the 'Latex Host is the flesh for the life of the world.'" Delightful! (There's more that Donohue said, but it's not quotable here.)

As for Target, after years of declaring war on gender distinctions and fostering radical transgender activism, they have upped the ante now by allegedly targeting children with their obscene "tuck" bathing suit line.

Yes, these are female bathing suits that allow males who think they are females to "tuck" in their privates. And although both Politfact and Snopes have stated that the swimsuits are only available in adult sizes, contrary to Matt Walsh's claims, even if this were true, it is still grossly offensive. (According to Walsh, "What @Target is doing is far worse than anything Bud Light did. They are selling chest binders & 'tuck-friendly' bathing suits for children." For Megyn Kelly's pointed response, see here.)

Target also came under fire for featuring the products of an overtly Satanic, radical LGBTQ+ supplier. (Snopes branded this charge to be True.) The giant retail company suffered immediate financial losses and, under alleged threats against its employees, decided to remove a limited amount of LGBTQ+ Pride Month items.

But they were unflinching in their overall position: "Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior," their official statement said, in part. "Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year." (Note carefully that LGBT is not enough, nor is LGBTQ, nor is LGBTQ+, nor is LGBTQI+; it must be – at least for now, barring further expansion – LGBTQIA+. See also here for comments from Target's CEO.)

As for the millions of offended customers, the vast majority of whom are presumably fair-minded, non-fanatical, decent people, there is no mention of them. But of course!

No wonder Americans in droves are saying enough is enough. Good for them. The pushback continues!

As for the millions of people who identify as gay or lesbian or trans or queer and are just seeking to live their lives without conflict, I say to each of you: You are not my enemy, I do not despise you, I do not look down on you, and I offer you the same divine love that transformed me more than 50 years ago. It is the radical activism that I will wholeheartedly confront.

