A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Target makes 'emergency' calls to stores, orders fast action to avoid next 'Bud Light situation'

'We call our customers 'guests,' there is outrage on their part'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2023 at 3:07pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Some southern Target stores were forced by the corporation to move LGBTQ Pride merchandise away from the front of their locations after customer "outrage" to avoid a "Bud Light situation."

Many Target locations across the country feature massive June Pride month displays on an annual basis, with items this year ranging from "tuck friendly" bathing suits for transgender people to mugs that say "gender fluid." But the retail juggernaut has been criticized by some conservatives for the displays, with children’s items particularly irking many customers.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A Target insider told Fox News Digital that many locations, mostly in rural areas of the South, have relocated Pride sections to avoid the kind of backlash Bud Light has received in recent weeks after using a transgender influencer in a promotional campaign.

TRENDING: Forced adoption survivors demand apology from government

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow plunges more than 200 as debt-ceiling talks drag on in Washington
Hunter Biden's mistress asks judge to put him in jail to teach him to follow rule of law
Severe backlash: U.S. auto giant pulls U-turn on plan to drop AM radio stations
Target makes 'emergency' calls to stores, orders fast action to avoid next 'Bud Light situation'
DeSantis announcing run for president during talk with Elon Musk
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×