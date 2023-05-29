Target marketing VP holds senior position at org pushing secretive transgender policies in K-12 schools

(FOX NEWS) – A Target Corporation senior executive in the marketing department maintains a position with a controversial K-12 advocacy organization called GLSEN – Target's Pride Month partner – which is focused on integrating gender ideology at all levels of K-12 schools, from curriculum to district policy.

Carlos Saavedra is a vice president of brand marketing at Target and a treasurer at GLSEN. GLSEN focuses on getting districts to adopt policies that will keep parents in the dark on their child's in-school gender transition, providing sexually explicit books to schools for free, and integrating gender ideology at all levels of curriculum in public schools.

"GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming... and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission," Target said. The retail giant provides annual donations to GLSEN, which has amounted to at least $2.1 million.

