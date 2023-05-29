Target marketing VP holds senior position at org pushing secretive transgender policies in K-12 schools

(FOX NEWS) – A Target Corporation senior executive in the marketing department maintains a position with a controversial K-12 advocacy organization called GLSEN – Target's Pride Month partner – which is focused on integrating gender ideology at all levels of K-12 schools, from curriculum to district policy.
Carlos Saavedra is a vice president of brand marketing at Target and a treasurer at GLSEN. GLSEN focuses on getting districts to adopt policies that will keep parents in the dark on their child's in-school gender transition, providing sexually explicit books to schools for free, and integrating gender ideology at all levels of curriculum in public schools.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
"GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming... and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission," Target said. The retail giant provides annual donations to GLSEN, which has amounted to at least $2.1 million.
TRENDING: 'Psychopathic and narcissistic tendencies': Study blows lid off leftists