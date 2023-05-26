Target tries to hide 'trans' and LGBT 'pride' clothing for kids, but conservative videos expose the con

Warning: graphic and offensive subject matter

Target is in big trouble for marketing "trans" clothing, swimwear and "pride" books to young kids, but its efforts to sidestep the controversy are being thwarted by grassroots video reporters who are exposing the retailer's LGBT youth agenda in real time.

The department store chain has reported lost $9 billion in market value since calls for a boycott over the promotion of gender confusion began last week.

Target loses $9B in week following boycott calls over LGBTQ-friendly kids clothing https://t.co/oh6QJ2ZZeM pic.twitter.com/rUU3lnDG1v — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2023

Target should not be pushing the trans agenda on children. Good thing people get to decide where they shop. https://t.co/Deuhh3BL0A — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 24, 2023

Amongst the most controversial items offered for sale in the name of LGBT "pride" are "tuck-friendly" underwear and swimsuits intended to help a man (or boy) hide his bulging genitalia to look more like a female (see "Trans Hub" tucking graphic below). That and Target's "pride" clothing and books for very young children, even toddlers, has ignited charges that the corporation is helping to "groom" children for aberrant sexual and gender identities.

A popular TikTok video by "kayleelaytonyt" and sent out by Libs of TikTok on Twitter shows a woman in the "kids section" of a Target store, where she holds up two books: "Glad You Came Out" and "I'm So Happy that You're Queer."

"Are you kidding me?!" she says into the camera before it pans to her holding a clothing item marked: "Pride toddler leggings."

"I'm sorry but 'pride' and 'toddler' don't belong in the same sentence," she says, before videotaping an "extra small swimsuit in the child section" that says "light binding effect" on the label. Then she pans to "the bottoms, in the kids' section, keep in mind, say, 'tuck-friendly construction,'" she says. "They're giving it to your kids."

"If that doesn't give you a reason to boycott Target, I don't know what does," she says. "They're targeting children whether you like it or not, and it's time that people actually do something about it. Because if they don't ... that [sh*t] won't just be in Target, it will be in every store."

Daily Caller News Foundation, citing AP, reported that an adult bikini top available on Target’s website advertises a “light binding effect" – i.e., to flatten a woman's breasts so her chest appears like a "trans" man – while another women’s swimsuit offered “tuck-friendly” coverage. AP reports that some children’s swimsuits sold at Target stores advertised being “Thoughtfully Fit on Multiple Body Types and Gender Expressions.”

Get woke, go broke pic.twitter.com/Ar0HspJdNT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 25, 2023

Parts of the Target collection were created in partnership with "trans" designer Erik Carnell, whose references to Satan to push pro-trans themes quickly caught the attention of pro-family critics. A Washington Post article published Friday, though sympathetic to Carnell, probably will not do much to quell conservatives' outrage, reporting: "A lavender, goat-headed medallion that reads 'Satan respects pronouns' is among [Carnell's] most popular designs. A pin depicting a guillotine with the label 'Homophobe Headrest' might be the edgiest."

Conservative Twitter influencer Benny Johnson was among several Twitter personalities who sent out videotaped footage of themselves at Target stores showcasing the inappropriate children's merchandise. Johnson recorded himself Thursday doing a walk-through of a Tampa, Florida Target store in which he found Target's "trans" and "pride" merchandise for kids still displayed prominently despite claims by the retailer that it had pulled several offensive items, or at least moved them to areas of the store less accessible to children.

Already, Target had reportedly removed its LGBT-advocacy youth merchandise from many of its southern stores in an attempt to stop a "Bud Light" boycott effect from taking hold. The "pride" displays – like those in many other corporate retail chains, including Walmart and Meijer stores – are linked to Target's annual June LGBT "pride month" celebrations.

"Target confirmed that it has moved its Pride merchandise from the front of the stores to the back in some Southern stores after confrontations and backlash from shoppers in those areas," PBS reported.

🚨 TARGET IS LYING TO YOU🚨 TARGET: “We removed Satanic items” Reality: Here they are TARGET: “PRIDE section is for Adults only” Reality: Groomer child mannequins, toddler onsies, books TARGET: “We relocated the PRIDE display” Reality: Front of store, KIDS Section WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Sv3fVo3Pfm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 25, 2023

Johnson tweeted this along with the video to his 1.5 million followers:

*TARGET IS LYING TO YOU* TARGET: “We removed Satanic items” Reality: Here they are TARGET: “PRIDE section is for Adults only” Reality: Groomer child mannequins, toddler [onesies], books TARGET: “We relocated the PRIDE display” Reality: Front of store, KIDS Section

His video shows him commenting on Target's LGBT "pride" section, which turns out to be near the store's "Hearth & Hand" section of merchandise created by Christian home remodelers Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Christian MAGA Rappers take aim at Target

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1662120869353734144

Johnson and others, including Rep. Marjoria Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) sent out a new, catchy music video created by MAGA Christian rappers "Trump's Nephew," about the store "targeting kids." The song, called "Boycott Target," by Forgiato Blow & Jimmy Levy, Nick Nittoli & Stoney Dudebro, has this refrain:

Target, Target, yeah, they're targeting

Target, Target, yeah, they target kids

Meanwhile, conservatives like Johnson, feeling their oats with the overwhelming success of the Bud Light boycott, are sensing that they can level a decisive blow at Target as outrage continues to grow over the retailer's "trans" marketing. Years ago, Target had touched off a national controversy by allowing men identifying as "trans" women to use the women's restrooms at Target stores, but the current boycott seems to be spreading faster and wider than that one, as the level of pro-transgender propaganda in the media and corporate world has exploded and, along with it, the public's outrage.

🚨BREAKING 🚨 Target stock has just COLLAPSED to its lowest trading value in a YEAR with no end in sight. For the first time in my life, common sense Americans are standing up for themselves and committing to ACTION. We are the majority. We are winning. We’re just getting… pic.twitter.com/7y0DBtUemi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 26, 2023

Still partnering with radical, pro-trans LGBT activist groups

The hits on Target keep coming as Fox News reported Friday that the department store chain is continuing its financial and "ally" partnership with GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Network, an organization that encourages school administrators to hide students' "gender transitioning" behavior from their own parents.

Fox News reports:

Target Corporation is partnering with a K-12 education group for which focuses on getting districts to adopt policies that will keep parents in the dark on their child's in-school gender transition, providing sexually explicit books to schools for free, and integrating gender ideology at all levels of curriculum in public schools, Fox News Digital uncovered. "GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming... and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission," Target said. The retail giant provides annual donations to GLSEN.

Christian conservative "Morgonn" sent out her own video, shot May 23 at a Target in Austin, Texas, focusing on the LGBT youth items:

#BoycottTarget here in Austin TX the section has been moved to the back but still just as disturbing pic.twitter.com/V6oIxIN33j — MORGONN (@morgonnm) May 23, 2023

Here is how the liberal Washington Post, in a May 24 article, covered the "Target tucking" controversy (note: "transgender women" is a trans-activist term echoed by most media for gender-confused men who claim to be women). This report is belied by videos, a sample of which are found in this article, showing "tuck-friendly" suits on sale near the kids' section:

The company did not specify which items were being removed, but misinformation in recent days has centered on its children’s bathing suits that were falsely labeled as “tuck-friendly” by prominent conservative groups and media outlets. The tuck-friendly swimming suits were only for adults, the Associated Press reported. Tuck-friendly swimwear offers extra coverage to allow transgender women without gender-affirming operations to conceal their genitalia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abprallen (@abprallenuk)

Right-wing investment fund divests Target stock over ‘woke’ agenda, adds retailer to ‘refuse to buy’ list https://t.co/jyj0MLXuKd pic.twitter.com/0oZVySTZ4Y — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2023

