Taxpayer-funded youth club promotes 'National Masturbation Month'

A state-funded Planned Parenthood LGBTQ youth group promoted May as “National Masturbation Month,” according to a social media post.

Run by Planned Parenthood, The Rainbow Room in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is a program for LGBTQ youth ages 14-21 to learn about “age-appropriate sexuality education” while connecting with others, according to the organization’s website. The Rainbow Room promoted “National Masturbation Month” to “sex positive people” on their Instagram account on Tuesday.

“The month was named in honor of Dr. Joycelyn Elders, the first Black U.S. surgeon general,” the social media post stated. “Throughout her career, Joycelyn has advocated for expanding sex education in U.S. public schools, and to cover self-pleasure in their curriculum.”

Joycelyn Elders was fired from her position as U.S. surgeon general in 1994 after suggesting to an AIDS forum that masturbation “perhaps should be taught” in schools. At the time, White House Chief of Staff Leon E. Panetta said that President William Clinton believed the suggestion was “wrong, and feels that’s not what schools are for.”

Masturbation is “safe and normal” as it “reduces stress,” “helps you understand your body and your sexual preferences,” “releases tension” and “can improve period cramps,” the social media post stated. The group’s social media post encouraged viewers to “tell a friend” about Elders and her work.

The Bucks County chapter of the Rainbow Room works with the program “Roy G. Biv” in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, which aims to be a “welcoming space” for LGBTQIA+ kids ages 10 to 14 years old, the organization’s website showed.

Here is a reminder from The Rainbow Room that May is masturbation month. The Rainbow Room is a Planned Parenthood LGBTQ+ youth club for kids and adults ages 12-21. They recently received a $630,000 state grant and also have a program for kids ages 10-14 called Roy G. Biv. pic.twitter.com/dbEUBlbQrA — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) May 3, 2023

In October 2022, the Rainbow Room received a state grant of $630,000 to expand the reach of the Rainbow Room within Doylestown, Pennsylvania, according to a lawmaker’s press release.

“The Rainbow Room has been an important part of the Bucks County LGBTQ+ community for 20 years, and this investment will ensure the future of The Rainbow Room is robust and bright,” Democratic Pennsylvania state Sen. Steve Santarsiero said in the press release. “I have seen first-hand the immense benefit The Rainbow Room offers LBGTQ+ youth and their families in Bucks County. At a time in their lives with so much pressure and scrutiny, The Rainbow Room provides a safe and nurturing space for these young people to find community, education and empowerment.”

The Rainbow Room did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

