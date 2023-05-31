Taylor Swift fans getting amnesia at concerts due to rare phenomenon

(DAILY MAIL) -- Going to see Taylor Swift live, you expect it to be a night to remember — but there are growing reports of people suffering amnesia after her shows.

Jenna Tocatilan, 25, from New York, said she had dreamed about seeing the pop star for so long that it was difficult to retain what was happening in her mind.

She told Time magazine that ‘post-concert amnesia is real’, adding, after seeing Swift play a ‘surprise’ song: ‘If I didn’t have the five-minute video that my friend kindly took of me jamming to it, I probably would have told everyone that it didn’t happen.’

