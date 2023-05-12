A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teachers union prez promotes service to scrub teachers' social media history

'Scans your social media to catch forgotten posts that may not reflect who you are today'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 2:49pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, offered a new artificial intelligence-powered tool to teachers to help erase their social media history, and she noted that AFT members get a discount.

Weingarten wrote in a tweet, "Our union is here for you to help you future-proof your social media. @AFTunion has partnered w/LifeBrand for a 25% discount off the cost of this powerful tool that scans your social media to catch forgotten posts that may not reflect who you are today."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She also posted a link to the union’s website which promoted the tool that searches through a person's social media history to find potentially "harmful posts" and closed comments on the tweet.

TRENDING: 'Unacceptable': FBI blows off subpoena for Biden-related document

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Federal judge blocks Biden admin from releasing migrants from Border Patrol custody without court order
Here's what it looks like at the U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 expires
Teen dies while in U.S. custody as migrants rush border in chaotic scene
Entire university system to no longer require 'diversity statements' from applicants
State passes bill to defund libraries that keep sexually explicit books away from children
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×