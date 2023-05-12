Teachers union prez promotes service to scrub teachers' social media history

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, offered a new artificial intelligence-powered tool to teachers to help erase their social media history, and she noted that AFT members get a discount.

Weingarten wrote in a tweet, "Our union is here for you to help you future-proof your social media. @AFTunion has partnered w/LifeBrand for a 25% discount off the cost of this powerful tool that scans your social media to catch forgotten posts that may not reflect who you are today."

She also posted a link to the union’s website which promoted the tool that searches through a person's social media history to find potentially "harmful posts" and closed comments on the tweet.

