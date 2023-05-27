A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tech companies are laying off their ethics and safety teams

Employees fight online misinformation, hate speech

Published May 27, 2023
Published May 27, 2023 at 3:35pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CNBC) – Toward the end of 2022, engineers on Meta’s team combating misinformation were ready to debut a key fact-checking tool that had taken half a year to build. The company needed all the reputational help it could get after a string of crises had badly damaged the credibility of Facebook and Instagram and given regulators additional ammunition to bear down on the platforms.

The new product would let third-party fact-checkers like The Associated Press and Reuters, as well as credible experts, add comments at the top of questionable articles on Facebook as a way to verify their trustworthiness.

But CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s commitment to make 2023 the “year of efficiency” spelled the end of the ambitious effort, according to three people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named due to confidentiality agreements.

