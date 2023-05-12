A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teen dies while in U.S. custody as migrants rush border in chaotic scene

'Tragic loss'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:23pm
Gate at U.S. border with Mexico (video screenshot)

(MSN) – A 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Honduran Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Reina said on Twitter, "This terrible fact underscores the importance of working together on the bilateral migration agenda on the situation of unaccompanied minors, to find solutions, an issue that has been addressed by President Xiomara Castro at various levels with the U.S."

He said the Honduran government, through the embassy in Washington, D.C., is in contact with the family.

