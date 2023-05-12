Teen dies while in U.S. custody as migrants rush border in chaotic scene

(MSN) – A 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Honduran Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Reina said on Twitter, "This terrible fact underscores the importance of working together on the bilateral migration agenda on the situation of unaccompanied minors, to find solutions, an issue that has been addressed by President Xiomara Castro at various levels with the U.S."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He said the Honduran government, through the embassy in Washington, D.C., is in contact with the family.

TRENDING: 'Unacceptable': FBI blows off subpoena for Biden-related document

Read the full story ›