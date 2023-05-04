Texas Senate embraces 10 Commandments!

We've got some encouragement for our fledgling, David vs. Goliath-style campaign for a Ten Commandments revival nationally – this time in the heart of Texas.

The Texas state Senate, by a 17-12 vote, has adopted a plan to have the Ten Commandments displayed in school classrooms. Senate Bill 1515 explains, "a public elementary or secondary school shall display in a conspicuous place in each classroom of the school a durable poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments."

WND, under my direction, recently embarked on an effort to create a national billboard presence, sponsored by everyday Americans, to battle the trend toward lawlessness and Godlessness.

Sen. Phil King, a Republican, set up the plan to make sure the documents are least 16 inches by 20 inches. The billboards will be much more spectacular in size.

The Texas plan now goes to the state House, and if the Republican-majority body adopts it, it would go to Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for his signature. It could take effect as early as Sept. 1.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that allowing the Ten Commandments and prayer in public schools was among the ways to prove that Texans "have the right to freely express their sincerely held religious beliefs."

Whereas every state once permitted posting the Decalogue in an official capacity, only Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Tennessee are among the states that "allow" the Ten Commandments to be displayed as such.

Can you imagine not even permitting the Ten Commandments to be officially displayed in the vast majority of states? That's how low we've fallen. That's how much we have allowed the character of our nation to be defaced. Do you see why we need this revival so badly nationwide?

This is our moment. Let's capture it – before it's too late!

The Scripture reads, in Hosea 4:6: "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children."

Have we not given God license to forget our children by forgetting the law if God?

President Harry Truman once said: "The fundamental basis of this nation's laws was given to Moses on the Mount. ... I don't think we emphasize that enough these days. ... If we don't have a proper fundamental moral background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government which does not believe in rights for anybody except for the State."

Isn't that explicitly just where we are?

He said it in 1950. We've arguable reached the destination in 2023. Can we reverse our course? Truman is the man who singlehandedly and courageously committed the United States to recognize and support the miraculous founding of the nation of Israel in 1948.

"The Ten Commandments are not the laws. They are THE Law," stated Cecil B. DeMille, the great filmmaker, in 1956 at the New York opening of his epic film of the same name.

While filming on-location in Egypt, DeMille, then 75 years old, climbed a 107-foot ladder to shoot the famous Exodus scene from atop of the massive set. In the intense heat, DeMille suffered a near-fatal heart attack. Though doctors ordered him to rest, DeMille finished directing the movie. He never fully recovered and died of a heart condition on Jan. 21, 1959, before he had a chance to make a planned film on the Book of Revelation.

Continuing his comments at the 1956 New York opening of "The Ten Commandments," DeMille stated: "Man has made 32 million laws since the Ten Commandments were handed down to Moses on Mount Sinai more than 3,000 years ago, but he has never improved on God's Law. The Ten Commandments are the principles by which man may live with God and man may live with man. They are the expressions of the mind of God for His creatures. They are the charter and guide of human liberty, for there can be no liberty without the law."

We've forgotten the Ten Commandments so quickly. People overwhelming knew what they were – even in the 1950s and 1960. They were God's commandments. And they still are.

Texans are rediscovering that in the Lone Star State. Can the United States supernaturally find them today? Our very lives depend on it.

Please consider helping us post God's Law across America.

