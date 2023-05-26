So, you think the news is not censored in America? Think again

A new survey by Gallup and the Knight Foundation reveals that Tucker Carlson is the "most followed or watched public figure in the United States for information."

Yet the former top-rated Fox News host is not on the air. In fact he's not allowed to be on the airwaves anywhere.

That's why I maintain free speech in America is obsolete. It's gone. And we know why.

It's been a long coming to America, yet it has not been the same since the era of Joe Biden took hold of us. It comes from the very top – conjured up by America's elites. That's right. The conspiracy mongers are right in front of us all. The result is censorship, like our country has never before seen or known – in the greatest nation founded by mortal men, great men and women, under the influence of God Almighty.

In the greatest of ironies, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press, undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights, is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

To fully understand this tragedy – and how to reverse it – read this month's stellar edition of WND's Whistleblower magazine.

It reveals how this could be allowed to happen to the United States – step by step. And, more importantly, how to save our precious heritage – like freedom of the press, freedom of religion and freedom of speech. What our veteran staff and contributors meticulous unmask is the left's broad conspiracy, something they've been working on for decades – now literally on overdrive.

This issue of Whistleblower focuses on Tucker Carlson, hands-down the most popular commentator in America, ousted by Fox News Channel's ruling Murdoch family on Monday, April 24, with no prior notice nor reason given. The cable news giant has been seriously hemorrhaging viewers ever since. Recently, insider reports have claimed that despite official denials from all sides, Carlson's expulsion was part of Fox's $787.5 million out-of-court settlement of the Dominion voting machine lawsuit.

Tucker freely expressed the still-forbidden, though wildly obvious, truth that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. After all, totally aside from the mountain of proven election "irregularities" (the last-minute unconstitutional rule changes, the unsavory "ballot harvesting," the double-counted ballots and so much more), Elon Musk's public release of the previously suppressed "Twitter files" prove conclusively that the "Deep State" colluded with Big Tech to alter the outcome of the 2020 election. Period. Just weeks prior to the election, the guardians of the internet knowingly suppressed overwhelming evidence of rampant corruption and criminality on the part of the Biden family, very much including "the big guy." Post-election polling revealed that Biden would have lost and Trump would now be president had Americans simply been allowed to hear the truth about Joe Biden before they cast their ballots.

Carlson also exposed the Biden administration's supremely reckless Ukraine policy of sending gargantuan amounts of taxpayer money and advanced weaponry to the epically corrupt eastern European country with no accounting required, while secretly pursuing the overthrow of Russian President Vladimir Putin – that is, a war of regime change in Moscow – thereby risking all-out global nuclear war.

He exposed the ultra-dark insanity of the current transgender child-grooming craze, including the fact that not only are Hitlerian doctors surgically mutilating untold numbers of mentally fragile American children pursuing the impossible dream of "gender transition," they are also plying countless more children with the same drugs used to chemically castrate convicted child rapists.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlson frequently featured experts blowing the whistle on the Biden administration's heedless and shockingly authoritarian response to the viral outbreak, including its corrupt and incestuous relationship with Big Pharma, who together are still attempting to pressure every American man, woman and child to be injected with an experimental drug they all know is not only ineffective, but dangerous.

He likewise exposed some of the many outrageous lies and injustices associated with the January 6 Capitol riot, dramatically airing for the first time long-suppressed surveillance video from that fateful day, the aftermath of which saw thousands of essentially innocent people accused of being terrorists, insurrectionists, white supremacists and Nazis.

The multifaceted and entirely unprecedented attacks on Americans' most cherished First Amendment freedoms – and how best to fight back – are illuminated as never before in the May issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE ELITES' ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH."

Highlights of "THE ELITES' ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH" include:

* "Why today's elites literally can't stand free speech" by David Kupelian

* "'We have government-supported censorship unparalleled in history'" by Bob Unruh, in which an expert witness tells Congress the Biden administration "may surpass" censorship systems in Russia and China

* "Biden relaunches Orwellian 'Ministry of Truth'" by Bob Unruh. "The government simply dropped the hot potato, then re-created the same operation with a new name!"

* "Tucker Carlson: 'That's the end of the First Amendment' – 'Speech that's been protected for centuries in the United States is no longer protected. It's now a criminal act'"

* "'We're back': The return of Tucker Carlson – who accuses cable network of fraud and breach of contract" by Joe Kovacs

* "How the extreme left happily destroyed the 1st Amendment" by Joseph Farah. "Just a couple of decades ago, press freedom reigned supreme on the internet"

* "Shameless media censorship" by John Stossel, in which the veteran journalist takes aim at those who revel in suppressing truthful journalism

* "Leftists always suppress dissent – because they have to" by Dennis Prager, who says: "On campus, 'one conservative speaker can undo four years of indoctrination in 90 minutes'"

* "Stunning number of college students OK with using violence to cancel controversial speakers" by Bob Unruh. Survey of 37,000 reveals astonishing acceptance of censorship and worse

* "How the left uses 'scientific consensus' to shut down free speech" by Stephen Moore. Alarm bells are sounding over California law threatening doctors' licenses over "misinformation"

* "Preacher threatened with year in jail for citing Bible verses opposing same-sex 'marriage'" by Bob Unruh. Court hands down 5-year restraining order in deference to LGBT activists "terrorized" by Scriptures

* "Marxism's founding fathers hated free speech" by Hanne Nabintu Herland. As Vladimir Lenin said, "Why should freedom of speech and freedom of the press be allowed?'"

* "To the left, censoring conservatives is patriotic" by Larry Elder, who chronicles the "pathological lying" of Big Tech big-wigs who've silenced the right

* "Speak your truth: Don't let the government criminalize free speech" by John and Nisha Whitehead

* "Why questioning elections in America is free speech" by Joseph Farah. For decades, top Democrats have accused Republicans of stealing presidential elections

* "The left's cynical 'speech is violence' ploy" by Ben Shapiro. Countering the notion that "rightwingers" are culpable in nearly every mass shooting

* "Lawsuit against Biden threatens his censorship regime" by Bob Unruh. Says federal judge: 'Their allegations are more than complaints of past wrongs … The threat of future censorship is substantial'"

* "The 3 pillars of civilization under attack: 'We must fight with everything we have. Or we will lose everything we have'" by Laura Hollis.

