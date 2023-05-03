A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
In these times, does America have a prayer?

Al Everson highlights this week's annual tradition of petitioning God for the nation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2023 at 6:51pm
(WEST VOLUSIA BEACON) -- In case you care, Thursday, May 4, is the National Day of Prayer.Since 1952, the occasion has become an annual tradition.

Well before President Harry Truman proclaimed a prayer day, Americans sought grace and favor On High during times of great danger. Born out of a revolt against the loss of God-given rights, such days are not new in American history. Our forebears left a rich legacy of calling for divine aid to preserve or restore peace and liberty.

A few examples may suffice:

— On May 24, 1774, months after the Boston Tea Party and the British lockdown of Boston harbor, the Virginia House of Burgesses passed a resolution setting “the first day of June … as a Day of Fasting, Humiliation and Prayer, devoutly to implore the Divine interposition, for averting the heavy calamity which threatens destruction to our civil rights.”

WND News Services
