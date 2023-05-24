Legendary rock and soul singer Tina Turner dead

(DEADLINE) -- Tina Turner, known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll for her blistering performances and powerfully gritty vocals, died today after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her UK spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, said in a statement.

Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

