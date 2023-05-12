A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Top doctors blast feds for suppressing science of COVID natural immunity

Congressional Democrats belatedly acknowledge shots have some limitations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 5:53pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – With COVID-19 vaccines steadily losing effectiveness against evolving variants for two years – the newly authorized and unpopular bivalents included – congressional Democrats are belatedly acknowledging the shots have some limitations.

What they won't concede: recognizing natural immunity is not a slippery slope to COVID infection parties, premised on the kid-focused chickenpox parties of prior generations.

Democrats and Republicans on the doctor-heavy House Oversight Coronavirus Pandemic Subcommittee invoked dueling studies on the durability of immunity from infection versus vaccination throughout a hearing Thursday on the United States' near-lone refusal to recognize natural immunity, subjecting millions of recovered Americans to work and school vaccine mandates.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
