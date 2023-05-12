Top doctors blast feds for suppressing science of COVID natural immunity

(JUST THE NEWS) – With COVID-19 vaccines steadily losing effectiveness against evolving variants for two years – the newly authorized and unpopular bivalents included – congressional Democrats are belatedly acknowledging the shots have some limitations.

What they won't concede: recognizing natural immunity is not a slippery slope to COVID infection parties, premised on the kid-focused chickenpox parties of prior generations.

Democrats and Republicans on the doctor-heavy House Oversight Coronavirus Pandemic Subcommittee invoked dueling studies on the durability of immunity from infection versus vaccination throughout a hearing Thursday on the United States' near-lone refusal to recognize natural immunity, subjecting millions of recovered Americans to work and school vaccine mandates.

