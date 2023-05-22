Top news agency now a 'mouthpiece' for climate-obsessed donors

The Associated Press, which was organized as a media channel back when "channel" meant the telegraph wires stretching across the open plains between cities, is being accused of turning itself into a "mouthpiece" for activists with an "obsession" about global warming.

According to a report from columnist Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner, who obtained a copy of a study from Media Research Center Business, the legacy news organization accepted more than $8 million from "key climate change advocates" a year ago.

Since then, it has unleashed on its readers, in the form of news "stories," 64 projects "warning of environmental calamity."

The study's authors wrote, "The so-called 'journalism' AP has been doing on climate involves behaving like the de facto mouthpiece for its major left-wing donors who have an obsession with pushing apocalyptic climate narratives on the internet."

The column explained that MRC Business "charted the stories and language used following the multimillion-dollar grant and found that AP also used over 500 environmental extremism buzzwords in the stories."

The grant money came from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Quadrivium, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation.

The cooperative then publicly promised to hire 20 "environmental writers" with the intention of creating a "climate swat team."

It said at the time it wanted to "enhance the global understanding of climate change and its impact cross the world."

In the study details provided to Bedard's Washington Secrets, the MRC division concluded, "The term 'Climate Change' itself appeared a whopping 212 times. 'Warming' and 'Global Warming' appeared 140 times collectively. 'Extreme(s)' emerged 32 times and 'Disaster(s)' and 'Climate Disaster' appeared a collective 30 times. One Dec. 9, 2022, AP story was headlined: 'New abnormal: Climate disaster damage down to $268 billion.'"

The agenda promoting the threat of global warming – the terminology was changed to climate change when the warming apparently stopped – has reached into some extremes.

At one point, there was discussion about "dimming" the sun by inject aerosol particles into the atmosphere to keep the earth "cooler." It's become a huge industry, with widespread agendas to cut down on the use of fossil fuels, to promote solar and wind energy and much, much more.

The Biden administration is totally immersed in the ideology, evidenced by his demands that gas stoves be restricted, internal combustion engines in cars and trucks be eliminated with environment-damaging battery-powered replacements, and his crackdown on mining, drilling, exploration and developing of natural energy sources.

When it took the cash, AP said it would keep control of its stories.

Bedard reported the strategy of rich donors giving money to publications has surged as advertising money has declined. "Even the New York Times uses it," he said.

One example of the AP campaigning, Bedard reported, was an article that started, "Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an ‘unavoidable’ increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says."

