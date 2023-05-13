Trans activist group sends Build-a-Queer kits to minors without parental consent

(UNCOVER DC) – A Florida-based Trans activist group called the Queer Trans Project (QTP) “secretly shipped dozens of weapons and hundreds of sex-change kits to children in 45 states across the country,” according to reporting from the Epoch Times. The “build-a-queer kits” contain artificial male genitalia, breast binders, condoms, Tampax, tucking tape, and more. The “Trans Self-Defense Kits” were sent out by Thorn, a group promoting a “self-defense project based in Chicago that works to arm and protect Black & Brown trans folks.” Those kits allegedly contained “a knife, taser, steel baton, pepper spray and instructions on how to use each weapon.” Priority was given to black prostitutes for the weapons kits, according to QTP founder Cielo Sunsarae.

No parental consent was required to receive the kits. Sunsarae is featured in a video describing how minors can evade parental knowledge of a request for the kits in the name of “privacy.” Sunsarae suggests several options for minors; obtaining a P.O. Box, requesting that kits be sent to a friend, family member, or teacher’s address, putting someone else’s name on the package, having packages held at the post office, or adding tracking to the kits to intercept more easily from parents.

The website states that over 900 “Build-a-Queer” kits have been sent out nationwide. They say they are “overwhelmed” with orders. The kits for both Transmasculine and “Transfeminine” individuals feature “binders for anyone,” trans tape, bras, underwear, and artificial male genitalia called the “Easy Squeezy Soft 4-inch Soft Packer,” depending on individual needs. The organization has a “VIP Cutie text club” that individuals can join to be notified about new items and restocks. BIPOC individuals get 30 minutes early “stress-free” access to texts and shopping deals.

