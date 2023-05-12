Trans activists: Nonverbal severely autistic people can 'draw' their desire to transition

(WORLD TRIBUNE) – Transgender activists are taking grooming to the next level, critics say, by pushing for individuals with autism and other non-verbal afflictions to be allowed to consent to gender transitioning by “drawing” their preferred gender.

A discussion at the 2023 Transgender Health Summit in San Francisco this past weekend suggested that severely autistic, non-verbal patients can communicate their desire to “transition” by simply drawing their gender, reports say.

“They were talking about ways nonverbal ASD patients could be approved for transition, a patient’s drawing being submitted in lieu of written assessment being one,” Aaron Terrell, who said he listened to audio from the summit, tweeted.

