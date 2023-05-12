A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trans activists: Nonverbal severely autistic people can 'draw' their desire to transition

States sketches should be accepted as consent to mutilate bodies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 5:34pm
(Pixabay)

(WORLD TRIBUNE) – Transgender activists are taking grooming to the next level, critics say, by pushing for individuals with autism and other non-verbal afflictions to be allowed to consent to gender transitioning by “drawing” their preferred gender.

A discussion at the 2023 Transgender Health Summit in San Francisco this past weekend suggested that severely autistic, non-verbal patients can communicate their desire to “transition” by simply drawing their gender, reports say.

“They were talking about ways nonverbal ASD patients could be approved for transition, a patient’s drawing being submitted in lieu of written assessment being one,” Aaron Terrell, who said he listened to audio from the summit, tweeted.

