'Triggered' prof who cursed at pro-lifers holds machete to reporter's neck

A college professor who was seen on video berating students manning a pro-life information table at her college before shoving their literature to the floor, assaulted a New York Post reporter Tuesday, holding a machete to his throat and chasing after him with it.

Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct art professor at Hunter College in New York City and pro-revolutionary-leftist, drew worldwide scrutiny when a 29-second video emerged of her earlier this month cussing at two students behind a pro-life table sponsored by the pro-life group Students for Life of America before scattering their fliers.

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

Get this [sh*t] the [f***] out of here!" Rodriguez said in the video published May 17 and then exposed to millions Monday by the British Daily Mail and other media. "This is [bullsh**], this is violent. You're triggering my students."

The tirade included her castigating the male student for being involved in the abortion debate because "you can't even have a [f*****g] baby. You don't even know what that is."

"Get this [sh*t] the [f***] out of here," she says as she throws the group's pro-life materials to the floor. "[F***] this shit!" The SFL video had 1.1 million views at press time, and engendered significant additional media coverage, showing the power of hand-held video in this digital age:

Unhinged NYC college professor holds machete to Post reporter’s neck https://t.co/3SLCk2h0iv pic.twitter.com/mbg4Rx4tXn — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2023

Machete-wielding leftist

The morning after the video of Rodriguez harassing the pro-lifers went viral, veteran New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton showed up at Rodriguez's house door, as reporters do to people involved in newsworthy events and controversies, such as a professor flagrantly violating students' speech rights.

Here's how the encounter went from there, as the Post reported: Rodriguez yells: “'Get the [f***] away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!' the manic adjunct art professor shouted from behind her closed door just moments after veteran reporter Reuven Fenton identified himself."

"Seconds later, Rodriguez barged out and alarmingly put the blade to the reporter’s neck," according to the newspaper. "'Get the [f***] away from my door! Get the [f***] away from my door!' she raged before retreating back into her apartment and slamming the door."

The story is accompanied by shocking photos by Post photographer Robert Miller of Rodriguez holding a machete to Fenton's neck.

Then the potty-mouthed prof chased the exiting reporters outside, continuing with her threats, as the Post reports:

The Post reporter and photographer immediately left the apartment building, but an armed Rodriguez quickly followed and accosted them outside. “If I see you on this block one more [f--king] time, you’re gonna …,” Rodriguez said, while still wielding the implement. “Get the [f--k] off the block! Get the [f--k] out of here, yo!” The professor briefly chased The Post’s photographer down the street to his car before coming back to kick the reporter in the shins. She finally retreated into her building just moments later.

Hunter College spokesman Vince DiMiceli told the Post the school was “outraged” by the footage of Rodriguez wielding the machete, adding: “We will take swift and appropriate action."

Previously, the newspaper had reported that a rep for the college saw the story of the harrowing altercation and is "taking this matter very seriously. ... The provost has opened an investigation into the professor’s actions.”

According to Rodriguez's online bio, she is an adjunct professor in Hunter College's School of Visual Arts, specializing in art history. Her bio's "library," a "collection of interesting reads, and things to consider," contains a series of far-left essays, including a speech by "Black Power" activist Stokely Carmichael at the "third world liberation" conference in Havana, Cuba in 1967.

Twitter reacts

Tweets poured in taking Rodriguez to task for her arrogant and menacing fit violating the free speech rights of the pro-life students:

