A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Is Trump-DeSantis a winning ticket? Survey says ...

Margin is the biggest yet for any potential Republican ticket

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2023 at 2:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy National We the People Convention)

(Image courtesy National We the People Convention)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A Trump-DeSantis GOP presidential ticket would crush President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, bringing in independents who are stubbornly sitting on the political fence.

According to a Rasmussen Reports survey, a unity ticket of former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would beat Biden-Harris by 51%-43%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

That margin is the biggest yet for any potential GOP ticket and follows a McLaughlin & Associates survey yesterday that said Trump has maintained a 47%-43% edge over Biden.

TRENDING: 'Let's do some simple math': Jean-Pierre torched for claiming illegal immigration is down 90%

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow closes more than 250 points lower after Fed hikes rates for a 10th time
Taxpayer-funded youth club promotes 'National Masturbation Month'
Is Trump-DeSantis a winning ticket? Survey says ...
Longtime Democrat campaign strategist charged with election fraud
Bill to ban woke 'political loyalty tests' at colleges heads to governor
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×