Is Trump-DeSantis a winning ticket? Survey says ...

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A Trump-DeSantis GOP presidential ticket would crush President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, bringing in independents who are stubbornly sitting on the political fence.

According to a Rasmussen Reports survey, a unity ticket of former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would beat Biden-Harris by 51%-43%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

That margin is the biggest yet for any potential GOP ticket and follows a McLaughlin & Associates survey yesterday that said Trump has maintained a 47%-43% edge over Biden.

TRENDING: 'Let's do some simple math': Jean-Pierre torched for claiming illegal immigration is down 90%

Read the full story ›