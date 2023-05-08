Trump to be jailed BEFORE trial? Investigative reporter says yes!

A veteran reporter who has made herself an expert on the prosecutions of people who protested at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is predicting Democrats will orchestrate an indictment of President Donald Trump for events that day.

And they will demand he be jailed pending trial.

The stunning warning comes from Julie Kelly, an investigative reporter who repeatedly has broken ground on the extraordinarily harsh demands by Democrats to punish those who protested what they saw as a corrupt 2020 election that day.

The Gateway Pundit reported Kelly joined Jesse Kelly on a podcast and explained bluntly what she believes Democrats are trying to orchestrate.

TRENDING: The greatest betrayal of our lifetime

Her conclusions come after a Washington "kangaroo court" convicted members of the Proud Boys organization on counts of "seditious conspiracy."

The report described those convictions as a "complete joke," but Kelly explained it foreshadows a conspiracy that is being worked on to attack Trump.

Jesse Kelly said, "They wouldn’t actually put Donald Trump in prison, right? A former president, you don’t think they’ll go that far, right?"

Will the government try to put President Trump in jail before his trial to harm his campaign? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (288 Votes) 12% (40 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She said, "I absolutely do. And I’ll go even deeper between the eyes, Jesse, when he is indicted for if he’s indicted, of suspicious conspiracy, which I think the chances of that just increase tremendously. Today, I can see [prosecutor] Jack Smith seeking pretrial detention for Donald Trump, which is exactly what they’ve done in every defendant who’s been charged with seditious conspiracy. So now they have a precedent for these courts to sign off on pretrial detention orders, meaning denied bail. You will be held in prison until your trial commences. I’ve watched these judges and prosecutors more than anyone on this side, but nothing will surprise me. And in fact, I’m sure they’re just chomping at the bit right now, waiting to present this information to the grand jury, seeking seditious, conspiracy, indictment, and then, shockingly, seeking to keep Donald Trump in jail, particularly as he is campaigning for president, pretending that he poses a grave security risk to the American people as he’s campaigning and facing these very serious charges."

Democrats repeatedly have made the claim which appears to have no foundation other than they dislike him that President Trump is a danger to democracy. Members of the leftist party repeatedly have made that charge but have failed to provide support for their opinion – other than he disagrees with what they want.

There were additional videos of Kelly being interviewed by Mark Levin and Charlie Kirk posted at Citizen Free Press.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews