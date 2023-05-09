A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump must pay accuser $5 million for sex abuse and defamation, jury rules

Former president did not testify during civil trial

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2023 at 3:34pm
Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as a former U.S. president Donald Trump's video deposition is played in court during a civil trial where Carroll accused the former U.S. president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, in New York, May 4, 2023, in this courtroom sketch.

(CNBC) -- A federal jury in New York on Tuesday found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and forcibly touching the writer E. Jean Carroll at a department store in the 1990s, and of defaming her last fall when he accused her of making up that account.

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The verdict in the civil trial came after less than three hours of deliberations in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan. The jury did not find Trump liable for rape, as Carroll had alleged.

Commission slams religious rights violations in Iran and China

Read the full story ›

