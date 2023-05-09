Trump must pay accuser $5 million for sex abuse and defamation, jury rules

(CNBC) -- A federal jury in New York on Tuesday found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and forcibly touching the writer E. Jean Carroll at a department store in the 1990s, and of defaming her last fall when he accused her of making up that account.

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The verdict in the civil trial came after less than three hours of deliberations in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan. The jury did not find Trump liable for rape, as Carroll had alleged.

