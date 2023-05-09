Trump reacts after jury finds him liable in sex-abuse suit: 'Absolutely no idea who this woman is'

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump told Fox News Digital that he will appeal the ruling in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, saying he has "absolutely no idea" who she is while blasting the verdict as a "disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in history."

A federal jury in New York City decided Tuesday that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president has been ordered to pay $5 million.

In an exclusive interview just after the jury delivered the verdict, Trump told Fox News Digital that he has "absolutely no idea who this woman is."

