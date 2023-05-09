A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump reacts after jury finds him liable in sex-abuse suit: 'Absolutely no idea who this woman is'

Will appeal ruling to pay writer $5 million

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2023 at 5:10pm
President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, to board Air Force One for his return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump told Fox News Digital that he will appeal the ruling in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, saying he has "absolutely no idea" who she is while blasting the verdict as a "disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in history."

A federal jury in New York City decided Tuesday that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president has been ordered to pay $5 million.

In an exclusive interview just after the jury delivered the verdict, Trump told Fox News Digital that he has "absolutely no idea who this woman is."

Read the full story ›

