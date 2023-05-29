Trump rips Texas Republicans for impeaching GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) -- To many conservatives, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is a hero for successfully taking on the Biden administration and winning a great many lawsuits curbing the White House’s far-left agenda. But Paxton appears to have fallen out of favor with members of his own party who control the state legislature.

On Saturday, the GOP-led Texas House impeached Paxton, as “Republican Speaker Dade Phelan and fellow Republicans joined with Democrats to temporarily remove” the AG “from office on accusations of bribery, obstruction of justice, and abuse of public trust,” The Epoch Times reported.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has led the fight against the corrupt Biden Administration, defended Texas election integrity, protected the lives of the unborn, and tirelessly fights to secure the southern border. This Texas House led impeachment is a witch hunt. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 27, 2023

The lawmakers voted 121-23 in favor of the 20 articles of impeachment, but Paxton does have some rather powerful allies, including former President Donald Trump, himself impeached twice while in office though both were considered politically motivated by tens of millions of Americans.

