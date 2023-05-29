A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump rips Texas Republicans for impeaching GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton

'I will fight you'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2023 at 9:06pm
President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 (Video screenshot)

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) -- To many conservatives, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is a hero for successfully taking on the Biden administration and winning a great many lawsuits curbing the White House’s far-left agenda. But Paxton appears to have fallen out of favor with members of his own party who control the state legislature.

On Saturday, the GOP-led Texas House impeached Paxton, as “Republican Speaker Dade Phelan and fellow Republicans joined with Democrats to temporarily remove” the AG “from office on accusations of bribery, obstruction of justice, and abuse of public trust,” The Epoch Times reported.

The lawmakers voted 121-23 in favor of the 20 articles of impeachment, but Paxton does have some rather powerful allies, including former President Donald Trump, himself impeached twice while in office though both were considered politically motivated by tens of millions of Americans.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







