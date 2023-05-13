Trump staying the course on pro-life agenda

A new report from the Washington Stand, a publication of the Family Research Council, confirms that President Trump, for his 2024 bid for the Oval Office, is staying the course on the pro-life issue.

FRC President Tony Perkins explained he and others met with Trump recently "amid media reports the Republican front-runner had backed away from the pro-life issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election."

That was because, last month, a Trump campaign official told a reporter Trump thinks abortion "should be decided at the state level."

Perkins met the 45th president alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

"The purpose of the meeting was simply to encourage the president to stay strong on the issue of the sanctity of human life. And I can report that the former president, Donald Trump, has not changed his position," Perkins told listeners of “Washington Watch.”

"There was some mischaracterizations of some things that he had said."

Recent Republican Party platforms have been specific on the issue.

"We support state and federal efforts against the cruelest forms of abortion," the most recent explains.

"The GOP’s guiding document also calls on Congress to pass a plethora of pro-life legislation ending abortions based on a child’s sex or disability diagnosis, as well as dismemberment abortions, and to adopt a Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution 'to make clear that the Fourteenth Amendment’s protections apply to children before birth,'" the report said.

Perkins continued, "I talked about that with him. And I said, 'Look, that’s the standard. It was there before Roe was overturned. Why should it change?' When a baby feels pain and is sucking his thumb in his mother’s womb, that ought to be a place we can draw the line. We’ve got 67% of Americans who agree that abortion across the board should be outlawed after that."

"I’m pleased to say that the president understood that,” Perkins said.

Trump is far and away the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Joe Biden also has declared his intention to run again, but a vast majority of Americans don't want him in the race. Barely half of his own party members say they want hm there.

