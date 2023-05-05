Trump vows: I'll end Ukraine war within 24 hours

(THE TELEGRAPH) -- It had been five long years since Donald Trump last visited Turnberry, his golf resort in southwest Scotland, and when he landed in Aberdeen this week he announced “I’m home.”

This was clearly a dig at Joe Biden. After all, Trump, whose late mother Mary Anne MacLeod was born in the Western Isles, is far more Scottish than Biden is Irish.

Yet, jokes aside, there is no question that he does feel a great sense of being half-Scottish, despite his New York swagger. And his devotion to his mother is evident. This week he also cut a ribbon at a ceremony to break ground for a second course at his Menie Estate golf resort near Aberdeen. It will be called the MacLeod course in her honour.

Since the Trump Organization bought Turnberry in 2014, significant changes have been made to the course. So far, 13 of the holes have been altered. After playing there on Wednesday afternoon, Trump sat down with the course managers to discuss improving the 6th and 7th holes. It says so much about the energy and ambition of the man. This was a whirlwind tour of Scotland for the ever-busy Trump. Today, he is on the west coast of Ireland visiting his golf resort at Doonbeg.

