Trump warns U.S. is 'dying,' 'destroyed by stupid people'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans in Congress should be willing to default on the national debt if President Joe Biden doesn’t agree to spending limits.

“If they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to do a default, and I don’t believe they’re going to do a default because I think the Democrats will absolutely cave, because you don’t want to have that happen, but it’s better than what we’re doing right now because we’re spending money like drunken sailors,” Trump told CNN host Kaitlan Collins, a former reporter for the Daily Caller, and attendees at a town hall that aired on the network.

The House of Representatives passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act April 26 by a 217-215 vote. The legislation increases the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, repeals portions of the Inflation Reduction Act, requires Congress to approve regulations that have an economic effect of $100 million or more and establishes new work requirements for welfare programs.

“We might as well do it now than do it later because our country is dying,” Trump said. “Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, very stupid people.”

President Joe Biden met with Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York about the debt ceiling Tuesday, and plan to meet again Friday. Biden and Democrats have demanded an increase in the debt ceiling with no conditions.

