Tucker is Americans' most trusted news source

A new survey by Gallup and the Knight Foundation reveals that Tucker Carlson, recently ousted by Fox News despite being their top show host, is the "most followed or watched public figure in the United States for information," dominating legacy media news names like NBC's Lester Holt and ABC's David Muir.

Carlson edged out Rachel Maddow, the leftist weekly host on MSNBC, in the poll of 3,821 adults by Gallup and the Knight Foundation. It was conducted in October, well before Carlson lost his job and eponymous show on Fox News.

GALLUP POLL: Tucker Carlson is the most followed or watched public figure in the United States for information. https://t.co/uqVD9MgEPa pic.twitter.com/sHOjZePVAJ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 23, 2023

The survey asked this question: "Now we are going to ask you about the one public individual you watch or follow the most to get information. Public individuals are people who have public influence (for example, a celebrity, journalist, academic expert, show host, online influencer, or business leader). Please list the one public individual you watch or follow most often to get information."

Tucker tops the list with 113 respondents giving his name as the person they most count on for their news. He is followed by Maddow, chosen by 107 people. Here are the top ten trusted news sources as revealed by the survey:

Tucker Carlson (113) Rachel Maddow (107) Sean Hannity (Fox News: 57) Trevor Noah (Comedy Central late-night comedian: 57) Ben Shapiro (Daily Wire: 56) Stephen Colbert (CBS late night talk show host: 56) Lester Holt (NBC News, 55) John Oliver (HBO comedian: late-night: 53) Lester Holt (NBC News: 53) David Muir (ABC News: 44)

The poll shows Carlson's complete dominance over CNN, which he often lampooned on his Fox show. CNN's anchors Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper registered a "favorite news personality" score of just 43 and 23, respectively.

In a new survey, @TuckerCarlson is the nation’s most favored source for news and analysis, beating out network anchors, presidents, and late-night hosts, according to Gallup and the Knight Foundation.https://t.co/jSll1ZXICn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 24, 2023

Gallup gives this as the methodology of the survey: "Results for this Gallup/Knight Foundation poll are based on a web survey conducted Oct. 17-28, 2022, with a random sample of 3,821 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±1.9 percentage points at the 95% confidence level."

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported Wednesday that "Workers from Fox News swooped in and dismantled Tucker Carlson's Maine recording studio just as he was preparing to take his show to Twitter," forcing him to rebuild his recording studio. And the Economist reports that Fox's ratings continue to suffer after dumping Carlson.

This is starting to take on the aura of a messy divorce... https://t.co/Db47hbFk8D — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) May 25, 2023

