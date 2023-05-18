A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Turtle causes semi-truck to hit multiple vehicles stopped on highway

Car had stopped in attempt to save slow-moving reptile

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:17pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(WSVN) – A turtle on the road caused a semi-truck to slam into several cars in Walton County after a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in an attempt to save the slow-moving reptile.

According to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a driver stopped on the southbound lanes of US-331, located in Florida’s panhandle, to help the shelled creature to the other side of the road.

“Residents and visitors alike should marvel at the many species that call Florida home. Just preferably not in the middle of the road,” said the Facebook post.

Read the full story ›

