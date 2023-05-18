Turtle causes semi-truck to hit multiple vehicles stopped on highway

(WSVN) – A turtle on the road caused a semi-truck to slam into several cars in Walton County after a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in an attempt to save the slow-moving reptile.

According to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a driver stopped on the southbound lanes of US-331, located in Florida’s panhandle, to help the shelled creature to the other side of the road.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Residents and visitors alike should marvel at the many species that call Florida home. Just preferably not in the middle of the road,” said the Facebook post.

TRENDING: Respected researcher unearths alarming hospital deception endangering children

Read the full story ›