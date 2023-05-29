A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health MoneyTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Twilight' actress who has 'nonbinary' 7-year-old child rips Target for moving Pride display to back of store

'We’re not supposed to negotiate with the terrorists'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023 at 1:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Target has reportedly directed some stores to remove displays of LGBT products from the front of their locations.

Target has reportedly directed some stores to remove displays of LGBT products from the front of their locations. (Fox News / screen shot)

(THE BLAZE) – "Twilight" actress Rachelle Lefevre blasted Target for moving a Pride display to the back of a store amid nationwide complaints and backlash, tearfully adding in an Instagram video that "we’re not supposed to negotiate with the terrorists."

Lefevre's video, which she posted Thursday, shows her inside a Target and saying that a Pride display she saw in the store two days prior had been moved to the back of the store.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The actress – who played the vampire Victoria in the first two "Twilight" movies – added that she was with her "nonbinary" 7-year-old child in the store two days before and that her child was delighted by the Pride display. The location of the store isn't clear from the clip.

TRENDING: 'Cruel' and 'almost sinful': Christians warn of ties between 2 Biden schemes

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Law school commencement speaker claims laws are 'white supremacy'
Planned Parenthood working to avoid 'civil and criminal' cases over abortion pills
Latest attack on Christianity: Forgiveness is BAD, a 'religious construct'
'Twilight' actress who has 'nonbinary' 7-year-old child rips Target for moving Pride display to back of store
Children's hospital 'Health Hero' award given to trans Dem pushing child sex changes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×