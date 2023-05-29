'Twilight' actress who has 'nonbinary' 7-year-old child rips Target for moving Pride display to back of store

(THE BLAZE) – "Twilight" actress Rachelle Lefevre blasted Target for moving a Pride display to the back of a store amid nationwide complaints and backlash, tearfully adding in an Instagram video that "we’re not supposed to negotiate with the terrorists."

Lefevre's video, which she posted Thursday, shows her inside a Target and saying that a Pride display she saw in the store two days prior had been moved to the back of the store.

The actress – who played the vampire Victoria in the first two "Twilight" movies – added that she was with her "nonbinary" 7-year-old child in the store two days before and that her child was delighted by the Pride display. The location of the store isn't clear from the clip.

